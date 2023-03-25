20230325-NWS-GSNC NH defamation

Bob Frese has long claimed, without evidence, that the Exeter police are corrupt. His ability to make those claims without retribution is now heading to the Supreme Court.

 Todd Bookman / N.H. Public Radio

Bob Frese believes the Exeter police are corrupt. That belief, not backed by any evidence, would lead to both his arrest on criminal defamation charges and then, ultimately, vindication when the state advised the charges be dropped.

Frese went on to challenge the constitutionality of the state’s defamation law in court himself. And now, after defeats at two lower courts, Frese and his attorneys from the ACLU are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case, and declare New Hampshire’s law and similar versions across the country an unjust chill on free speech.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

