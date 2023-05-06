The N.H. Community Loan Fund and the Manchester National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are reaching out to low-income Manchester residents who identify as Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, Asian or other people of color, inviting them to be part of a new program that could help their small businesses grow and succeed.

The Community Driven Economic Empowerment program offers up to $5,000 to BIPOC small business owners living in the Greater Manchester area. It's not a loan; the fund recipients get to keep the money.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

