Environmental justice pioneer Aaron Mair was awarded the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication during Franklin Pierce University’s Fitzwater Center Honors ceremony Thursday.

Established in 2004, the Fitzwater Honors is the hallmark event of the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce University. Mair, a former president of the Sierra Club, has worked over the last 40 years in health, environment, climate change disparities and wilderness protection.

