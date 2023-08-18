The federal Inflation Reduction Act, which marked a first-of-its-kind investment in climate solutions, was signed one year ago. But much of the funding from that law is still in the beginning stages of making its way to Granite Staters.

The law promises money for a wide range of efforts that could help fight climate change — including rebates that could make upgrading a home with climate-smart appliances less expensive. Right now, that money is still being filtered through various programs in federal and state agencies.

