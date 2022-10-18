New Hampshire has been awarded a $388,080 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund research and promotion of maple syrup — an $8.2 million industry in the state, according to the USDA’s numbers from 2021.

The Department of Business and Economic Affairs wants to spend its “Acer” award on marketing materials, a market research report, recipe development, and trade show participation. The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved that proposal on Friday.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

