Climate change was largely in the background as a campaign issue in this year’s midterm elections. But as a new class of lawmakers in New Hampshire and across the country are preparing to take office, a new analysis highlights the importance of local action on greenhouse gas emissions for the United States to meet its climate goals.

A new report from the group America is All In shows that there’s an 11 percent gap between projected emissions reductions from existing policies and the U.S.’s goal for 2030. The group says states, cities and businesses will need to pitch in with “ambitious action” to help limit the emissions that fuel global warming.

