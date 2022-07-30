Nearly 34 percent of New Hampshire high school students and 50 percent of 12th grade boys have vaped, enough to make youth vaping a “huge public health crisis,” the state’s public health chief told executive councilors Wednesday.
“We know we’ve heard from teachers, coaches, parents, everyone that this is a huge issue because we know with vaping, if you use tobacco or nicotine products, you’re equally susceptible for a lifetime of addiction,” said Trish Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services at Health and Human Services. “Studies have always shown that if you start smoking and using addictive tobacco products by (age) 13, 14, you really are setting yourself up for a lifetime of addiction.”
Tilley made the remarks while asking the council to add $75,000 to a $440,000 contract with JSI Research & Training Institute in Bow for a campaign promoting vaping prevention and treatment to pre-teens and adolescents. The council agreed in a 5-0 vote.
The vaping use data came from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, an anonymous questionnaire that House Republicans sought to weaken this year.
The survey asks high schools students about their exposure to substances, sexual activity, abuse and bullying, and home life. Law enforcement, child advocates, and public health leaders use the results to prioritize public health efforts and seek grant funding.
In a 183-164 party-line vote in March, the House passed a bill requiring parents to give their child permission to take the test rather than require they opt their child out, a change opponents said would have significantly reduced participation and skewed results. The bill died when House members refused to agree to Senate demands that it remain opt-out.
Tilley said the state expects to have the data from the 2021 survey soon. The 2019 results and the 2021 questions are on the Department of Health and Human Services website by searching “Youth Risk Behavior Survey.”
The additional funding approved by the council will be go toward training and technical assistance for providers on tobacco and nicotine dependence treatment.
This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.
