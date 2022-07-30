Nearly 34 percent of New Hampshire high school students and 50 percent of 12th grade boys have vaped, enough to make youth vaping a “huge public health crisis,” the state’s public health chief told executive councilors Wednesday.

“We know we’ve heard from teachers, coaches, parents, everyone that this is a huge issue because we know with vaping, if you use tobacco or nicotine products, you’re equally susceptible for a lifetime of addiction,” said Trish Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services at Health and Human Services. “Studies have always shown that if you start smoking and using addictive tobacco products by (age) 13, 14, you really are setting yourself up for a lifetime of addiction.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

