In his first several weeks, the state’s right-to-know ombudsman has received five complaints against state and local public agencies.

Ombudsman Thomas Kehr, who began in January, said the Milford and Newbury town offices and the state Department of Transportation are each the subject of one complaint. The Newmarket town office is the subject of two, he said.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

