Ted Stiles asks people a trick question: “What is the greenest energy?”
Wind or solar power, people enthusiastically proclaim. Maybe someone throws out hydropower. But the true answer, Stiles contends, is “the energy you’re not using at all.”
An energy auditor and program manager at Yankee Thermal Imaging who works with the NHSaves program, Stiles likes to spread the word about energy efficiency: both the little and big things people can do to cut down on utility costs and make their own personal dent in climate change-induced global warming.
Giving his “Button Up New Hampshire” talk this week, a home energy savings workshop coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, to a virtual audience fielded by the NH Healthcare Workers for Climate Action group, Stiles addressed the current high costs of energy in the state while simultaneously empowering residents to shave dollars and cents off their bills by making incremental changes.
Here are some of Stiles’ leading tips:
Lighting, water heaters and refrigerators have the most potential for saving energy. Focus on those first.
Many local libraries offer “kill a watt” meters for people to check-out, a device that can determine how much each appliance is costing you per year. Want to go bigger? You can purchase a whole house electricity monitor. Stiles recommended brands like Sense and Smappee.
Be aware of “phantom loads” or “vampire” devices that use power even when they’re turned off. Stiles said plug-in chargers, anything with a clock, remote or light, and devices like DVRs will continue to use energy if left plugged in. A solution? A smart power strip from the NHSaves catalog.
Turn down your hot water heater temperature to 120 degrees at tap. Set dehumidifiers appropriately. Wash clothes in cold water. Dry clothes on a line outside, if possible.
Invest in LED light bulbs, low-flow shower heads, and faucet aerators. Use Energy Star-labeled appliances and electronics.
Stiles urges people to turn down the heat when they’re not home or in a certain room, use programmable or smart thermostats, remove window AC units in the winter, and make sure window latches are closed.
Beyond the day-to-day habit changes listed above, Stiles spoke about home energy audits, insulation, and heat pumps as more significant steps people can take to improve their energy efficiency.
People interested in learning more can access various services, products, and rebates through NHSaves, a partnership by Eversource, Liberty Utilities, Unitil, and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative offering tools and tips to help residents and businesses.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.