20221217-BIZ-GSNC Economy forecast

Austyn Shea and Rich Frizzell of Milestone Engineering & Construction look over plans for Makers Mill with architect Leslie Benson of Leslie Benson Designs. Economic activity across a number of industries in New Hampshire is still increasing since the COVID-19

shutdown, but with less bounce than last year.

 Courtesy

New Hampshire’s economy has certainly bounced back from the pandemic shutdown of two years ago, but there just isn’t as much bounce to the economy as there was last year. Of course, it’s hard to notice when the unemployment rate is so low and people are out shopping like there is no tomorrow, but is this a sign of economic health or the last hurrah before the fall?

“There is a lot of talk of recession, but I don’t see that happening now,” said Annette Nielson, an economist with N.H. Employment Security. “The numbers are good. So it’s very strong economically.”

