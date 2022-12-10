Claremont Motorsports Park will no longer be operated by MDP Motorsports Promotions LLC come 2023, according to a Dec. 2 announcement.
MDP, which has operated the motorsports park for the last three seasons, will not be renewing their lease for the upcoming year as part of a pending sale of the park.
Michael Parks, director of MDP, began operating the park along with his team after the facility was purchased by Ben Bosowski and Norman Wrenn in late 2018. The duo then ran the park along with a facilities manager for the 2019 race season. At the end of the year it was announced that MDP would be taking on a lease as operators of the park.
The park’s ownership history has taken many turns since its inception in 1947. The track was originally built by Arthur Fleury as a dirt race track on part of his father’s farmland. It was then managed by a group of competitors, known as The Jalopy Association, for some time. In the 1960s, Fleury’s brother, Sonny, took control of the track, paving it in the 1970s and operating it until his passing in 1993. The park then went to his daughter, Sherrie, and would eventually be purchased in 2004 by Dennis Fleury, the son of the man who had originally built the track. In 2014, the park was purchased again, this time by a group under the title Claremont Speedway LLC, before most recently being acquired by Busowski and Wrenn.
It’s clear from statements made by the many people that have run the motorsports park over the years, including Parks, that operating it is truly a labor of love.
“It’s been a hell of a ride and a whole lot of fun,” he said. “The chance to operate my hometown racetrack for the last three years has been nothing but amazing.”
Parks has been credited with impressive growth for the park, not only in competitors but spectators as well. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging during the beginning of his tenure as the park operator, Parks and his team were the first motorsports park in the Northeast to hold a pay-per-view event. The event also featured two $10,000 prizes, the highest winners share at a speedway at that time. In 2021, under Parks’ direction, the speedway held and hosted the International Supermodified Association in Claremont for the first time in four decades. The park also held the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour last year, the first time since 2007.
According to representatives, the motorsport park will continue to operate as planned for 2023 and that MDP Motorsports Promotions LLC will manage the Granite State Pro Stock Series for the upcoming season. The park will also be hosting its 2022 Banquet of Champions on Jan. 14 at the Fireside Inn in West Lebanon.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.