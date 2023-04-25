For those living in New Hampshire, the reality is already clear: The state’s housing market is prohibitive and expensive.

This month, a new annual report laid bare exactly how prohibitive. The 245-page analysis by N.H. Housing, the state’s housing authority, delivers a clear message. New Hampshire needs far more housing units than previously indicated, and the current rate of development is not going to cut it.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.