This year, the Claremont Opera House prioritized getting kids back to the theater after the pandemic kept them away by hosting field trips, giving them free tickets to shows, and holding no-cost activities every Friday morning.

Now it’s turning its attention to the other end of the age spectrum. That effort will include technology to help attendees better hear performances and movies. The new system will automatically connect to an attendee’s hearing device, though there will be headsets available too.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.