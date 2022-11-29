The state will receive $6.2 million in federal money for its weatherization assistance program, following approval from the Executive Council last week.

The money comes ahead of a particularly expensive winter heating season, according to projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that found households heating with natural gas could see almost a 30 percent increase in heating expenses from last year.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

