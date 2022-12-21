The company 3M, which manufactures everything from Post-It notes to dental implants, has announced it will stop making PFAS — a group of man-made chemicals linked to a variety of health issues.

The move comes as federal regulators are preparing to place limits on the chemicals in drinking water. 3M cited that plan as a factor in its decision, along with increasing customer interest in alternatives to PFAS.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

