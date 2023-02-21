Many authors are told to “write what they know,” and legislators often follow similar advice — state representatives regularly sponsor bills related to their life experience.
Citizens Count surveys and researches every candidate for state office in New Hampshire, providing a database of career experience for all the incoming legislators. (Citizens Count was unable to find any background on 38 incoming representatives, or 10 percent).
Public service
By far the most common background for incoming legislators is public service. This includes previous experience as an elected official; almost exactly two-thirds are returning to the Statehouse after serving a previous term. Well over a quarter of state representatives also have experience serving in a local office, such as a select board or zoning board.
Eleven percent of incoming representatives are military veterans. According to data from N.H. Employment Security, a little less than 8 percent of adult Granite Staters are veterans, so it appears that military members are more likely to seek out elected office in New Hampshire than civilians.
There are 22 representatives (6 percent) with a background in law enforcement and/or fire departments. Interestingly, representatives from law enforcement are more likely to be Republican, while firefighters are more Democrats. Maybe that explains the famous rivalry between cops and firefighters.
Ten percent of our 2023 representatives have experience as a teacher or school administrator (not including college professors). Another 7 percent mention serving on a nonprofit board or working with nonprofits. Many more list volunteer experience.
Over-represented careers
Some fields are over-represented among the 2023 state representatives. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 5 percent of next year’s state representatives are attorneys or lawyers, even though legal services make up less than 1 percent of New Hampshire’s overall employment.
About 8 percent of representatives are engineers. According to the National Science Board, engineers make up less than 2 percent of New Hampshire’s workforce.
Four percent of incoming legislators work in real estate, and an additional four legislators (1 percent) mention being a landlord or property manager. In contrast, real estate and rental and leasing occupations accounted for just 1 percent of employment in New Hampshire in 2021, according to N.H. Employment Security. These legislators may lend their experience to debates around the current housing shortage.
Under-represented careers
Five percent of incoming legislators have a background in health care, whether as a doctor, nurse, EMT or hospital administrator. According to 2021 data from N.H. Employment Security, more than 14 percent of the state’s employment falls under health care and social assistance, so it appears the health care industry is under-represented in the Legislature.
Just three representatives make any mention of manufacturing in their experience, but manufacturing accounts for 10 percent of New Hampshire’s annual employment, according to Employment Security. Manufacturers may have to work extra hard to get attention from legislators in 2023.
This year there will be two restaurant owners, two professional chefs and a professional cook in the N.H. House of Representatives, representing 1 percent of the total body. That falls far short of the 7 percent of New Hampshire employment at food and drink establishments. Allies such as the N.H. Lodging and Restaurant Association will help this industry make its voice heard.
Small as expected
Several industries have little representation in the Legislature.
Three percent of incoming representatives have experience in construction and specialty trades, including iron workers, carpenters and electronic technicians. Four percent have a background in finance, banking or insurance.
Three percent have worked in transportation, whether by air, rail or truck. Just five incoming representatives (under 1 percent) have a background in agriculture and farming.
Background of state senators
The N.H. Senate includes just 24 members, a small enough number that percentages can be misleading. Instead, here are some quick facts about the incoming Senate membership: There will be four lawyers, two contractors, two college professors (not including adjunct faculty), two farmers, a restaurant owner, a hotel owner, a nurse practitioner and a car sales coordinator in the Senate chambers next year.
