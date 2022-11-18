Another $2 million in federal rental assistance funding is on its way to New Hampshire, the state’s congressional delegation announced Tuesday.

The funds are being provided by the U.S. Treasury to the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Under the program, the funding is used to help tenants who have been hurt financially by the pandemic to pay for rent and other housing expenses, like energy costs.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

