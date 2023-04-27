SANDWICH — A 2.9-magnitude was recorded Tuesday morning about 2½ miles from Center Sandwich, and people in Sandwich and Tamworth reported feeling it.

The U.S. Geological Survey website showed the earthquake, which occurred at around 9:50 a.m., as being in the area of Eagle Cliff, which is near the northeast corner of Squam Lake. The depth of the earthquake was 4.2 miles.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

