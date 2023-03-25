20230118-LOC-GSNC DHMC hi res

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, as seen from the air in December 2017.

 Charles Hatcher / Valley News of Lebanon

LEBANON — The N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday approved a $1 million contract for five new involuntary psych beds at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

The “designated receiving facility” beds, which under the contract are required to be available by the end of 2024 and remain open for at least six years, will be the first of their kind in the Upper Valley and are part of a broader effort to reduce the number of people waiting in emergency departments for mental health treatment elsewhere.

