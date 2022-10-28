The Executive Council last week approved almost $17 million for the repair and reconstruction of state-owned dams.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services now has permission to contract with four firms to complete the work, funded by a combination of state and federal dollars. Repair projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026, the deadline that accompanies the windfall of federal funding.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

