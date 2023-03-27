A 15-year-old Boston boy died after a skiing accident at New Hampshire’s Pats Peak on Saturday, according to ski resort officials.
The incident happened on the Duster Ski Trail at around 6:35 p.m.
The Pats Peak Ski Patrol arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, and they brought the boy to the base area — where the Henniker, N.H., Rescue Squad was waiting for him.
The boy was treated at Concord Hospital, and he was later pronounced dead.
“Our sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time,” Pats Peak General Manager Kris Blomback said in a statement.
“The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing,” Blomback added.
Pats Peak is an independent, family-owned ski area that has been open since 1963, according to its website. It offers 11 lifts and 28 trails, with a base elevation of 690 feet and a summit elevation of 1,460 feet.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.