Monadnock Huskies

White Mountains Regional defeated Monadnock 2-0 in the Division III state championship on Saturday at Dental Dental Stadium, ending the Huskies two-year reign as state champs and their state-best 43-game winning streak.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

MANCHESTER — The streak is over.

