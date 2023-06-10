MANCHESTER — The streak is over.
White Mountains Regional defeated Monadnock 2-0 in the Division III state championship on Saturday at Dental Dental Stadium, ending the Huskies’ two-year reign as state champs and their state-best 43-game winning streak.
And it took a giant-killing performance from White Mountains pitcher Karter Deming to do so.
Deming, the only senior on the Spartans roster, struck out 16 in a complete-game effort. The Huskies (18-1) managed just three hits on the afternoon.
The right hander's curveball dotted the zone all afternoon and his ability to throw it for strikes when behind in the count proved to be a difference maker. He walked three and hit a batter.
"The kid pitched great," said Tom Cote. "We let them off the hook with some dumb outs. It's hard to win 44 games in a row. It was bound to happen. It just happened at the wrong time and it sucks that it happened today."
Monadnock stranded two runners in the first, and did not get more than one runner on again until there were two outs in the seventh inning. After pinch hitter Nick Ball was hit by a pitch and Alden Gibson drew a two-out walk, Deming got Koby Kidney to strike out looking on a breaking ball to end the game.
“We can’t strike out as much as we did,” said Cote. “We made it so easy for them. It wasn’t Monadnock baseball. We should have adjusted sooner and it’s just too bad that we didn’t.”
After walking Jake Hilliard to start the bottom of the first, Deming struck out Cam Olivo and Ben Dean. Joe Lotito lined a two-out single to left, but Deming escaped the jam getting Ethan Brown to ground out.
In the third, Hilliard singled and got around to third when the ball got by the left fielder. He was stranded there when Deming again got Olivo and Dean by way of the K.
Deming struck Olivo out three times, and punched Dean out twice.
“I just wanted to go after them, I wasn’t scared. I wanted to shove and I did my thing,” said Deming. “The curveball was there for sure. . . . My fastball, I was just hitting my spots and they weren’t catching up to it.”
“He was mixing in that curve all game and just kept us mixed up,” said Dean. “Batters went up there and we didn’t make a change all game, and that’s why we lost. We had to make an adjustment.”
Olivo pitched admirably for four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits, striking out five with two walks.
White Mountain (18-2) manufactured a run in the second when runners advanced to second and third on a dropped infield fly rule. Torin Dubriske misplayed the pop up with runners on first and second with no outs. The Huskies did not tag the advancing runners, believing there were force outs to be had at third and first base.
Then Ian St. Cyr knocked a sacrifice fly to center for the game's first run.
“I didn’t necessarily hear [the infield fly rule call], but I knew it was one,” said Cote. “Then it got weird. If we had just tagged those guys, we probably get out of the inning there.”
It was St. Cyr again in the fourth who came through for the Spartans. Olivo thought he escaped a two-out, two-on jam in the fourth with an 0-2 curveball that just missed the zone. St. Cyr battled to bloop a 3-2 pitch into center field for a single, driving in his second run and the final tally of the game.
“That’s just baseball,” said Olivo. “A bounce here, a bounce there. That’s how they score. That’s the sport.”
Monadnock went to Dean in the fifth. He struck out six in three innings, allowing one hit. He struck out the side in order in the fifth in what felt like an awakening for the Swazney Center side, but the rally never came.
"I just feel like we ran out of time," said Dean. "I had confidence the whole game. I thought we would have one big inning, but that inning never came."
Dean doubled with two outs in the sixth, but hesitated rounding second and was thrown out at third to end the frame. It was one of those afternoons for the Huskies.
White Mountains was down to its final out one week ago against Conant in the quarterfinals. The Spartans were trailing three with two out in the seventh before back-to-back home runs tied the game and back-to-back base hits capped a four-run rally to extend its season with a 9-8 win.
“When you have that type of emotional roller coaster, now you’re riding high,” said White Mountains coach Dave Deming. “Nobody really expected us to get here, except for us. And when you make a comeback like that, you almost start to think it’s destiny or whatever you want to call it.”
The Spartans rode that wave all the way to a state championship, their third since 2018. White Mountains won titles in 2018 and 2019. There was no season in 2020. Monadnock began its run in 2021, and right up until Saturday had been the class of Division III.
“We had zero pressure coming into this,” Dave Deming added. “We had a little chip on our shoulder. . . . Monadnock . . . they had all the pressure.”
Monadnock entered with one of the longest active winning streaks in the country. The last time the Huskies were shut out was in the 2019 playoffs, when they lost 3-0 to Prospect Mountain in the first round of the Division III tournament.
"There's nothing to hang our heads on here," said Olivo. "You can't let one game define you. It was history. It probably will never be done again here. I think a lot of the guys need to realize this was not their fault. It was bound to happen eventually. It just sucks that it happened here. But one game does not define this run."
NOTES — Saturday’s 1 p.m. start was pushed back to rain showers passing through Manchester that brought brief periods of heavy rain. Monadnock and White Mountains players assisted in putting the tarp on the infield at Delta Dental. The game began at about 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.