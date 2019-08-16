On the Air
TODAY
AUTO RACING — Xfinity: Food City 300, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
BASEBALL — American Legion World Series: Illinois vs. New Mexico, 4 p.m., ESPNU; American Legion World Series: Louisiana vs. Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Cleveland at NY Yankees, 7 p.m., MLB Network; Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m., NESN.
BASKETBALL — Exhibition: US vs. Spain, 10 p.m., NBATV.
PRO BASKETBALL — WNBA: Seattle at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., NESN Plus; WNBA: New York at Dallas, 8 p.m., CBSSN; WNBA: Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBSSN.
DRAG RACING — NHRA: Friday Nitro, 7 p.m., FS1.
PRO FOOTBALL — Exhibition: Chicago at NY Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network.
GOLF — European: D+D Real Czech Masters, 9 a.m., The Golf Channel; Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 11:30 a.m., The Golf Channel; PGA: BMW Championship, 3 p.m., The Golf Channel; US Amateur (quarterfinals), 4 p.m., FS1; Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 7 p.m., The Golf Channel.
HORSE RACING — Saratoga Live, 4:30 p.m., FS2.
MEN’S SOCCER — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich, 2:30 p.m., FS2.
TENNIS — Western & Southern Open (quarterfinals), 11 a.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2; Thoreau Open, 3:30 p.m., The Tennis Channel.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES — Europe-Africa vs. Japan, 2 p.m., ESPN; West vs. Southwest, 4 p.m., ESPN; Mexico vs. Canada, 6 p.m., ESPN; Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 8 p.m., ESPN.
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING — Monster Energy Cup: Bristol Night Race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
BASEBALL — Cleveland at NY Yankees, 1 p.m., MLB Network; Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m., FS1; Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m., FS1; Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m., NESN; Chicago White Sox at LA Angels, 10 p.m., MLB Network.
BOXING — Featherweights: Navarrete-De Vaca, 10 p.m., ESPN.
PRO FOOTBALL — Exhibition: Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m., NFL Network; New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m., WBZ-TV 4; Exhibition: Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network; Exhibition: Dallas at LA Rams, 10 p.m., NFL Network.
GOLF — European: D+D Real Czech Masters, 8 a.m., The Golf Channel; Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 11:30 a.m., The Golf Channel; PGA: BMW Championship, noon, The Golf Channel, 3 p.m., NBC; US Amateur (semifinals), 3 p.m. Fox; Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 5 p.m., The Golf Channel.
MEN’S SOCCER — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Bournemouth at Aston Villa, 10 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 10 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m., NBC; MLS: New England at New York, 7 p.m., NBCSB; MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m., ESPN2.
TENNIS — Western & Southern Open, 11 a.m., ESPN2.