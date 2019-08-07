TODAY
BASEBALL — Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m., MLB Network; Washington at San Francisco, 4 p.m., MLB Network; Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m., ESPN; Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m., NESN; Philadelphia at Arizona, 10 p.m., MLB Network.
GOLF — US Women’s Amateur, 4 p.m., FS1.
HORSE RACING — Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2.
OLYMPIC SPORTS — Pan American Games, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPNU.
MEN’S SOCCER — USL: Las Vegas at Sacramento, 11 p.m., ESPNews.
TENNIS — Rogers Cup, 11 a.m., The Tennis Channel.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL — NY Yankees at Toronto, 7 p.m., MLB Network; LA Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m., NESN.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL — New England regional semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN.
PRO BASKETBALL — WNBA: Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN; WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m., ESPN2.
PRO FOOTBALL — Exhibition: NY Jets at NY Giants, 7 p.m., NFL Network; Exhibition: New England at Detroit, 7:40 p.m., CBS; Exhibition: LA Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m., NFL Network.
GOLF — LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open, 10:30 a.m., The Golf Channel; PGA: Northern Trust, 2 p.m., The Golf Channel; US Women’s Amateur, 4 p.m., FS1; Korn Ferry Tour: Portland Open, 6 p.m., The Golf Channel.
GYMNASTICS — US Championships, 8 p.m., NBCSN.
OLYMPIC SPORTS — Pan American Games, 10 a.m., ESPNU.
TENNIS — Rogers Cup, noon, The Tennis Channel.