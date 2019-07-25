TODAY
BASEBALL — St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLB Network; NY Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., NESN; Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 8 p.m., MLB Network.
CYCLING — Tour de France (Stage 18), 7 a.m., NBCSN.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, 5 a.m., The Golf Channel; Senior British Open, 7 a.m., The Golf Channel; WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 2 p.m., The Golf Channel; Barracuda Championship, 7 p.m., The Golf Channel.
OLYMPIC SPORTS — Pan American Games (Day 2), 10 a.m., ESPNU.
TENNIS — WTT: Orange County at Vegas, 10 p.m., CBSSN.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., MLB Network; NY Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., NESN.
PRO BASKETBALL — WNBA All-Star Special, 7 p.m., ESPN.
CYCLING — Tour de France (Stage 19), 8 a.m., NBCSN.
DRAG RACING — NHRA: Friday Nitro Sonoma, 7 p.m., FS1.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, 5 a.m., The Golf Channel; Senior British Open, 7 a.m., The Golf Channel; USGA Girls’ Junior Championship, 2 p.m., FS1; WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 2 p.m., The Golf Channel; Barracuda Championship, 7 p.m., The Golf Channel.
OLYMPIC SPORTS — Pan American Games (Day 3), 10 a.m., ESPNU.
MEN’S SOCCER — Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m., ESPN.
TENNIS — WTT: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., CBSSN.