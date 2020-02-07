FRIDAY
PRO BASKETBALL — Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m., NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5; Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Harvard at Yale, 5 p.m., ESPNU; Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Kent State at No. Illinois, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1; Central Mich. at Buffalo, 9 p.m., ESPNU; South Alabama at Troy, 9 p.m., ESPN2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Yale at Harvard, 5 p.m., NESN; Marquette at Seton Hall, 7 p.m., FS2.
FIGURE SKATING — Four Continents Championships, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN.
GOLF — PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 3 p.m., Golf.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY — Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network; Providence at UMass, 7 p.m., NESN; Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m., NESN Plus; St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY — New Hampshire at Boston College, 2 p.m., NESN; Colgate at Dartmouth, 3 p.m., NESN Plus.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING — FIS: World Freestyle Championships, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN.
SATURDAY
PRO BASKETBALL — LA Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ABC.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Boston College at Virginia Tech, noon, NESN Plus; Kansas at TCU, noon, ESPN2; LSU at Auburn, noon, ESPN; Michigan St. at Michigan, noon, Fox; Rhode Island at George Washington, noon, CBSSN; SMU at Temple, noon, ESPNU; Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBS; Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC Network; Florida at Mississippi, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NESN Plus; Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN; Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m., CBSSN; West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPNU; Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m., Fox; St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network; Minnesota at Penn State, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network; South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas Tech at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UMBC at UMass Lowell, 4 p.m., NESN Plus; Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN; Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 5 p.m., NBCSN; Alabama at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network; Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN; East Carolina at Tulane, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Nebraska at Iowa, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Fresno St. at UNLV, 8 p.m., ESPNU; Kansas St. at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m., SEC Network; Boise St. at Utah State, 10 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m., ESPN; UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara,10 p.m., ESPNU; UCLA at Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN2; USC at Arizona St., 10 p.m., FS1.
BOXING — Featherweights: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 9 p.m., Showtime.
FIGURE SKATING — Four Continents Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
PRO FOOTBALL — XFL: LA Wildcats at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox.
GOLF — PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 1 p.m., Golf; PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 3 p.m., CBS.
PRO HOCKEY — Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m., NHL Network; Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m., NESN; Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m., NHL Network.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY — UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m., NESN; Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m., NESN Plus.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY — Rivalry series: US vs. Canada, 10 p.m., NHL Network.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS — UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, 8 p.m., ESPN.
RUGBY — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, 10 a.m., NBCSN; Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, noon, NBCSN.
SKIING — World Cup: freestyle, 2 p.m., NBCSN; World Cup: freestyle, 3 p.m., NBC.
MEN’S SOCCER — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at VfL Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Schalke, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayer, 12:30 p.m., Leverkusen FS2; Premier League: Watford at Brighton, 12:30 p.m., NBC.
TRACK AND FIELD — US Track and Field, 4 p.m., NBC.