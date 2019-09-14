On the Air
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING — Xfinity: Rhino 300, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
BASEBALL — NY Yankees at Toronto, 3 p.m., MLB Network; Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB Network; Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m., MLB Network; Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., NESN; Tampa Bay at LA Angels, 10 p.m., MLB Network.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Arkansas State at Georgia, noon, ESPN2; Chattanooga at Tennessee, noon, SEC Network; East Michigan at Illinois, noon, Big Ten Network; Kansas State at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN; Maryland at Temple, noon, CBSSN; Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, noon, ESPNU; N.C. State at West Virginia, noon, FS1; Ohio State at Indiana, noon, Fox; Pittsburgh at Penn State, noon, ABC; Citadel at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., NESN; New Mexico at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC; Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., CBS; Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m., NFL Network; East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network; Memphis at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU; Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; UNLV at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network; USC at BYU, 3:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona State at Michigan State, 4 p.m., Fox; Colorado State at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC Network; Iowa at Iowa State, 4 p.m., FS1; Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC Network; Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN; Kent State at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Lamar at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC; Northwestern State at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network; Southeastern Missouri State at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network; TCU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network; Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma at UCLA, 8 p.m., Fox; Texas at Rice, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Portland State at Boise State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Arizona, 10:30 p.m., ESPN.
GOLF — LPGA: Solheim Cup, 8 a.m., The Golf Channel; PGA: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 3 p.m., The Golf Channel.
LACROSSE — PLL: Chaos vs. Redwoods, 5 p.m., NBCSN; MLL: Boston at Atlanta, 10 p.m., NBCSB.
MEN’S SOCCER — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Koln, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur, 10 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2; MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., NBCSB.
TENNIS — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary (semifinals), 1 p.m., The Tennis Channel; WTA: Hana-Cupid Open (final), 10:30 p.m., The Tennis Channel.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING — NHRA: Dodge Nationals, 2 p.m., FS1; IMSA: Monterey Grand Prix, 3 p.m., NBC; Monster Energy Cup: South Point 400, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
BASEBALL — Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., NESN; Atlanta at Washington, 1:38 p.m., TBS; Oakland at Texas, 4:30 p.m., MLB Network; LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 7:08 p.m., ESPN.
BASKETBALL — World Cup final, 8 a.m., ESPN.
PRO BASKETBALL — WNBA: Seattle at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2; WNBA: Chicago at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
PRO FOOTBALL — Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m., Fox; New England at Miami, 1 p.m., CBS; New Orleans at LA Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m., NBC.
GOLF — LPGA: Solheim Cup, 6 a.m., The Golf Channel; PGA: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 3 p.m., The Golf Channel.
MEN’S SOCCER — Premier League: Everton at Bournemouth, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, noon, FS1; MLS: New York at Seattle, 6 p.m., ESPN; MLS: D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
TENNIS — WTA: Zhengzhou Open (final), 1 a.m., The Tennis Channel; USTA Pro Circuit Cary (final), 10 a.m., The Tennis Channel.