TODAY
YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Finals, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, Conn.: Greater Keene vs. Pittsfield (Mass.), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at New Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — Junior Stableford (at Keene Country Club), 8 a.m.
SATURDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Martha’s Vineyard at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: NEMA & NEMA Lites (Iron Mike Memorial), 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — NECBL All-Star Weekend, at Montpelier Recreation Field, Vt.: Home Run Derby, 3:30 p.m.; Northern Division vs. Southern Division, 5:10 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
MONDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Newport, 6:35 p.m.
TUESDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Ocean State, 6:30 p.m.
AUGUST 1
NECBL BASEBALL — Vermont at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
AUGUST 2
No games scheduled.
AUGUST 3
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Classic Lites, Granite State Legends & Bandoleros, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 10
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Standard race, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 17
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: JBH 100 — Granite State Pro Stock Tour, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 18
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
AUGUST 24
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Valenti Modified Racing Series, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 31
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sportsman Modifieds Special Race, 6 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 7
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Pro 4 Modifieds, 6 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 14
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Tri Track Modifieds, 6 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 21
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Championship Title Event, 2 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 22
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
OCTOBER 5
GOLF — Fall Four-Ball (at Keene Country Club)
OCTOBER 20
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers Spooktacular, noon.