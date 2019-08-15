SATURDAY
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: JBH 100 — Granite State Pro Stock Tour, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
AUGUST 24
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Valenti Modified Racing Series, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 28
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF — ConVal at Conant, 3:30 p.m.
AUGUST 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER — Raymond at Monadnock, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Stevens at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER — Hillsboro-Deering at Monadnock, 4 p.m.; Hopkinton at Conant, 4 p.m.; Lebanon at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Fall Mountain at Laconia, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY — Monadnock at Hanover, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF — Monadnock at Conant, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY — Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY — Keene at Hanover Invitational, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER — Keene State at Salem State (Salem State Soccer Classic), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Keene State at Skidmore (at Springfield College), 5 p.m.
AUGUST 31
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY — Hinsdale at Monadnock, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER — Keene State vs. Pine Manor (at Salem State Soccer Classic), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER — Keene State at Western New England, noon.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY — Keene State at University of New England, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Keene State vs. Montclair State (at Springfield College), 10:30 a.m.; Keene State vs. Brandeis (at Springfield College), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Early Bird Invitational (at Keene State), 10 a.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sportsman Modifieds Special Race, 6 p.m.