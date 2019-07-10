TODAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Winnipesaukee at Keene (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 18U New England Region Tournament, at Hubbard Park, Walpole: Greater Keene vs. Vermont, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Martha’s Vineyard, 7 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 13U State Tournament, at Marlborough School: Greater Keene vs. Nashua, 5 p.m.; Babe Ruth 14U State Tournament, at Steven’s Park, Stratham: Greater Keene vs. Dover, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 15U State Tournament, at Rochester: Greater Keene vs. Lamprey River, 10 a.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Christmas in July — Mini Stocks Special NHSTRA Series Event, 6 p.m.