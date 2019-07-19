TODAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Sanford, 6:30 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 18U New England Regional Tournament, at Hubbard Park, Walpole: Keene Junior Swamp Bats (Team Black) vs. Cape Cod (Mass.), 1 p.m.; Keene Junior Swamp Bats (Team Purple) vs. Keene Junior Swamp Bats (Team Black)/Cape Cod (Mass.), 7 p.m.; Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Tournament, at Bullens Field, Westfield, Mass.: Greater Keene vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.; Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Tournament, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, Conn.: Greater Keene vs. Milford (Conn.), 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Ocean State at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — Keene City Championship (at Keene Country Club)
SUNDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Upper Valley, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
No games scheduled.
JULY 26
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at New Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — Junior Stableford (at Keene Country Club), 8 a.m.