WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL — Franklin Pierce at SNHU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Franklin Pierce at SNHU, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL — ConVal at Kearsarge, 6:30 p.m.; Concord Christian at Hinsdale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Concord Christian at Hinsdale, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ HOCKEY — Keene at Goffstown, 5 p.m.; Sanborn-Epping at Monadnock, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL — Eastern Connecticut at Keene State, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Eastern Connecticut at Keene State, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Fall Mountain at Hopkinton, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ HOCKEY — St. Thomas at ConVal-Conant, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING — ConVal at Kearsarge, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S ICE HOCKEY — Western New England at Franklin Pierce, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY — Franklin Pierce at SUNY Canton, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Keene at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Kingswood at ConVal, 6:30 p.m.; Conant at Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Monadnock at Raymond, 6:30 p.m.; Hinsdale at Gorham, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Goffstown at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Kingswood at ConVal 5 p.m.; Mascoma Valley at Conant, 6:30 p.m.; Hopkinton at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.; Raymond at Monadnock, 6:30 p.m. Hinsdale at Gorham, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL — Keene State at Rhode Island College, 3 p.m.; Franklin Pierce at AIC, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Keene State at Rhode Island College, 1 p.m.; Franklin Pierce at AIC, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY — Franklin Pierce at SUNY Potsdam, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ HOCKEY — Kingswood at Keene, 5 p.m.; ConVal-Conant at Berlin-Gorham, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Belmont-Gilford, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ HOCKEY — Keene at Concord, 7:30 p.m.; ConVal-Conant at Manchester Central, 4:10 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING — Keene at Winnisquam Invitational, 8 a.m.; ConVal at Nashua Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS — Keene at Bishop Guertin Meet, noon.
MONDAY
No games scheduled
TUESDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL — Franklin Pierce at LeMoyne, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Franklin Pierce at LeMoyne, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S ICE HOCKEY — Post at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Keene at Manchester Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; ConVal at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Mascenic at Conant, 6:30 p.m.; Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton at Hinsdale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Manchester Trinity at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at ConVal, 6:30 p.m.; Conant at Newport, 7 p.m.; Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 6:30 p.m.