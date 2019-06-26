TODAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Upper Valley, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Mystic at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: ISMA Super Modifieds, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Winnipesaukee, 4:05 p.m.

MONDAY

No games scheduled.

TUESDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 3

NECBL BASEBALL — Danbury at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 4

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 5:05 p.m.

JULY 5

NECBL BASEBALL — Upper Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 6

NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Firecracker 100 — Valenti Modified Racing Series, 5 p.m.

JULY 7

No games scheduled.

JULY 8

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Mystic, 6:05 p.m.

JULY 9

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 10

NECBL BASEBALL — Winnipesaukee at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 11

NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 12

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Martha’s Vineyard, 7 p.m.

JULY 13

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Christmas in July — Mini Stocks Special NHSTRA Series Event, 6 p.m.

JULY 14

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Sanford, 4:30 p.m.

JULY 15

NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 16

NECBL BASEBALL — Vermont at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 17

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 6:35 p.m.

JULY 18

NECBL BASEBALL — Winnipesaukee at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 19

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Sanford, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 20

NECBL BASEBALL — Ocean State at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Keene City Championship (at Keene Country Club)

JULY 21

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Upper Valley, 5 p.m.

JULY 22

No games scheduled.

JULY 23

NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 24

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 25

No games scheduled.

JULY 26

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at New Bedford, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Junior Stableford (at Keene Country Club), 8 a.m.

JULY 27

NECBL BASEBALL — Martha’s Vineyard at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: NEMA & NEMA Lites (Iron Mike Memorial), 6 p.m.

JULY 28

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.

JULY 29

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Newport, 6:35 p.m.

JULY 30

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 31

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Ocean State, 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST 1

NECBL BASEBALL — Vermont at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST 2

No games scheduled.

AUGUST 3

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Classic Lites, Granite State Legends & Bandoleros, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 10

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Standard race, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 17

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: JBH 100 — Granite State Pro Stock Tour, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 18

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.

AUGUST 24

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Valenti Modified Racing Series, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 31

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sportsman Modifieds Special Race, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 7

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Pro 4 Modifieds, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 14

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Tri Track Modifieds, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 21

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Championship Title Event, 2 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 22

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.

OCTOBER 5

GOLF — Fall Four-Ball (at Keene Country Club)

OCTOBER 20

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers Spooktacular, noon.