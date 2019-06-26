TODAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Upper Valley, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Mystic at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: ISMA Super Modifieds, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Winnipesaukee, 4:05 p.m.
MONDAY
No games scheduled.
TUESDAY
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 3
NECBL BASEBALL — Danbury at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 4
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 5:05 p.m.
JULY 5
NECBL BASEBALL — Upper Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 6
NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Firecracker 100 — Valenti Modified Racing Series, 5 p.m.
JULY 7
No games scheduled.
JULY 8
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Mystic, 6:05 p.m.
JULY 9
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 10
NECBL BASEBALL — Winnipesaukee at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 11
NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 12
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Martha’s Vineyard, 7 p.m.
JULY 13
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Christmas in July — Mini Stocks Special NHSTRA Series Event, 6 p.m.
JULY 14
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Sanford, 4:30 p.m.
JULY 15
NECBL BASEBALL — Sanford at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 16
NECBL BASEBALL — Vermont at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 17
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 6:35 p.m.
JULY 18
NECBL BASEBALL — Winnipesaukee at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 19
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Sanford, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 20
NECBL BASEBALL — Ocean State at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — Keene City Championship (at Keene Country Club)
JULY 21
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Upper Valley, 5 p.m.
JULY 22
No games scheduled.
JULY 23
NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 24
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 25
No games scheduled.
JULY 26
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at New Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF — Junior Stableford (at Keene Country Club), 8 a.m.
JULY 27
NECBL BASEBALL — Martha’s Vineyard at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: NEMA & NEMA Lites (Iron Mike Memorial), 6 p.m.
JULY 28
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
JULY 29
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Newport, 6:35 p.m.
JULY 30
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.
JULY 31
NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Ocean State, 6:30 p.m.
AUGUST 1
NECBL BASEBALL — Vermont at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
AUGUST 2
No games scheduled.
AUGUST 3
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Classic Lites, Granite State Legends & Bandoleros, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 10
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Standard race, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 17
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: JBH 100 — Granite State Pro Stock Tour, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 18
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
AUGUST 24
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Valenti Modified Racing Series, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 31
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sportsman Modifieds Special Race, 6 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 7
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Pro 4 Modifieds, 6 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 14
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Tri Track Modifieds, 6 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 21
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Championship Title Event, 2 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 22
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.
OCTOBER 5
GOLF — Fall Four-Ball (at Keene Country Club)
OCTOBER 20
MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers Spooktacular, noon.