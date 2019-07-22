TODAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 3 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Quarterfinals, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, Conn.: Greater Keene vs. North Providence-Smithfield (R.I.), 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Semifinals, at Bullens Field, Westfield, Mass.: Greater Keene vs. Greater Portland (Maine)/North Providence-Smithfield (R.I.), 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

No games scheduled.

FRIDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at New Bedford, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Junior Stableford (at Keene Country Club), 8 a.m.

SATURDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Martha’s Vineyard at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: NEMA & NEMA Lites (Iron Mike Memorial), 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — NECBL All-Star Weekend, at Montpelier Recreation Field, Vt.: Home Run Derby, 3:30 p.m.; Northern Division vs. Southern Division, 5:10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.

JULY 29

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Newport, 6:35 p.m.

JULY 30

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 31

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Ocean State, 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST 1

NECBL BASEBALL — Vermont at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST 2

No games scheduled.

AUGUST 3

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Classic Lites, Granite State Legends & Bandoleros, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 10

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Standard race, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 17

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: JBH 100 — Granite State Pro Stock Tour, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 18

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.

AUGUST 24

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Valenti Modified Racing Series, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 31

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sportsman Modifieds Special Race, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 7

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Pro 4 Modifieds, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 14

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Tri Track Modifieds, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 21

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Championship Title Event, 2 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 22

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers, noon.

OCTOBER 5

GOLF — Fall Four-Ball (at Keene Country Club)

OCTOBER 20

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: Sunday Mudbog Mudslingers Spooktacular, noon.