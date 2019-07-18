TODAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Winnipesaukee at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Sanford, 6:30 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL — Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Tournament, at Bullens Field, Westfield, Mass.: Greater Keene vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.; Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Tournament, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, Conn.: Greater Keene vs. Connecticut, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Ocean State at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Keene City Championship (at Keene Country Club)

SUNDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Upper Valley, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at Valley, 3 p.m.

JULY 23

NECBL BASEBALL — Valley at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 24

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

JULY 25

No games scheduled.

JULY 26

NECBL BASEBALL — Keene at New Bedford, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Junior Stableford (at Keene Country Club), 8 a.m.

JULY 27

NECBL BASEBALL — Martha’s Vineyard at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS — Monadnock Speedway: NEMA & NEMA Lites (Iron Mike Memorial), 6 p.m.