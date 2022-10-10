Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 1-7 and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Senior Kelly Williams, Conant girls soccer
When you’re playing in tight games all week, sometimes good goalie play can be the difference. Kelly Williams kept her team in all three games during the week, only allowing three goals total in the three games. The Orioles went 2-1 during the week, including two overtime victories. Williams had 10 saves in Conant’s 2-1 overtime win over Campbell on Saturday Oct. 1, came up with some crucial saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Monadnock on Monday Oct. 3, then made eight saves in a 1-0 loss to Kearsarge on Thursday Oct. 6. Conant is 6-7 on the season, with three games to play.
Senior Aidan Davis, Hinsdale boys soccer
Aidan Davis assisted on four of Hinsdale’s five goals in the Pacers’ 5-1 victory over Pittsfield on Saturday Oct. 1, helping lead Hinsdale to its first win of the season. The Pacers picked up another win during the week, a 1-0 win over Mount Royal Academy on Tuesday Oct. 4. Hinsdale is 2-6 this season and will play seven games over the next 11 days to end the regular season.
Junior Eric McGrath, ConVal football
Eric McGrath had 180 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in just three quarters during the ConVal football team’s 29-12 win over Kingswood Friday night, Oct. 7. He he had to leave the game in the fourth quarter due to injury. He rushed for 123 yards and the two touchdowns and also had two catches for 57 yards, to lead the Cougars to their first win of the season. ConVal is 1-5.
Sophomore Amanda Roy, Monadnock girls soccer
Amanda Roy scored twice in the Huskies’ 3-2, double overtime win over Fall Mountain on Wednesday Oct. 5, including the game-winner. Monadnock went 1-2 during the week and sits at 4-7-1 on the season with four games to play. The Huskies are currently 15th in the Division III standings and 16 teams make the playoffs.
