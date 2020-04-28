There are only two players that were New England Patriots before, during and after Bill Parcells.
Scott Zolak is one of them.
It means “Zo,” as he has always been nicknamed, experienced the lovable Dick MacPherson and 2-14 and three consecutive seasons of slight decline in 1997, 1998 and 1999 with Pete Carroll.
All he knows is things changed, for the much better, the day owner James Busch Orthwein hired Parcells out of retirement.
“When Parcells got here we were losers,” said Zolak, who with Bruce Armstrong experienced life as a Patriots with Parcells and without him.
“We played on a carpet,” added Zolak, who co-hosts a sports radio show (Zolak and Bertram on 98.5 FM) and is analyst for Pats games on the same station. “We played to a stadium that a lot of people made fun of, that sometimes was half-filled.”
Parcells name is being brought up because he is among three people — along with Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel — nominated for the Patriots Hall of Fame.
A committee made up of mostly media members selected those three.
“The irony is that if Parcells never comes here, then you probably don’t have Seymour and Vrabel on this team,” said Zolak. “Parcells brings in Bill Belichick (in 1996). He gets a relationship with Robert Kraft. Then he gets hired a few years later. And Belichick gets Seymour and Vrabel.”
Back to Parcells.
“He changed everything,” said Zolak. “We went from having no direction to feeling like you can win every game you play. It’s an amazing thing. Then the people started coming and you know? That crappy stadium people complained about rocked. People started coming to our games.
“That first year was tough for all of us, trust me,” recalled Zolak. “He brought in a few quarterbacks, to replace me. But I beat them. He pushed my buttons. He knew how to push everyone’s buttons.”
Year 1 under Parcells the team was 5-11, winners of four straight to end the season, and in Year 2 the laughable franchise was in the playoffs, at 10-6, eventually losing the Cleveland Browns and Parcells protégé, Bill Belichick.
In 1992, the Patriots quarterbacks were sacked 65 times, second most in the NFL.
In 1993, Parcells first year, Pats QBs were sacked only 23 times, second least in the NFL.
“He really brought focus to situational football to the franchise, which is something Belichick also obsesses over,” said Zolak. “He’d throw you on the field, back you up to the one-yard line, and yell, ‘Get in the huddle and call three plays.’ I called a toss play and he blows the whistle, ‘Stop! That (bleeping) play is too risky. What if it hits someone’s leg?’ ”
The fact the Parcells oversaw the drafting of future stars Ty Law, Willie McGinest, Ted Johnson and Curtis Martin is one thing, but his first year he not only chose the right quarterback, Drew Bledsoe over Rick Mirer, but he also drafted (OLB) Chris Slade, (G) Todd Rucci, (WR) Vincent Brisby, (S) Corwin Brown and, last but definitely not least, (WR) Troy Brown in the seventh round.
“The players he got every year were just better,” said Zolak.
Which brings us back to the premise, Parcells place in Patriots history.
“Bill [Parcells] changed the culture here and that culture still exists today because of Bill Belichick,” said Zolak. “You can’t deny that. I saw it first-hand.”
But ... and there is a big but here when it comes to Parcells place Patriots history.
He left on bad terms, almost immediately after the Super Bowl loss to the Green Bay Packers, heading to the N.Y. Jets in a position he committed to before the big game in New Orleans.
Does that put a blemish on his time here and hurt his chances of being a Patriots Hall of Famer?