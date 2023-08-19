Over the past decade, the Zero RB strategy has gained popularity among fantasy football managers as a way to minimize draft-day risk. The strategy, pioneered by writer Shawn Siegele in 2013, involves de-emphasizing the running back position early in the draft and focusing instead on top-tier wide receivers, tight ends and perhaps a quarterback. The goal is to avoid the uncertainty associated with volatile running back performances and injuries by building around more consistent and reliable sources of fantasy points.

