Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, and another man were stabbed to death early Saturday morning outside a Nashville bar, news that arrived just before the Niners’ game Saturday and devastated the Beathard family and C.J.’s teammates.
The Beathards are the grandsons of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager. C.J., 26, left immediately upon being given the news, telling Coach Mike Shanahan to “make sure these guys go win this game,” as Shanahan told players in a postgame speech. The Niners did that, beating the Rams 34-31 on a Robbie Gould field goal as time ran out.