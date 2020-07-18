Yasiel Puig — who agreed to sign with the Atlanta Braves earlier this week — has tested positive for coronavirus.
He announced his test results on Twitter.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Puig now will not sign with the Braves.
“I am sorry to share with my friends, friends, and family who follow me and who really support me, that I have just been notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Puig wrote via Twitter. “Although I tested positive, I am asymptomatic, and I feel absolutely fine. I will be quarantined until I receive two negative test results, which I hope will arrive shortly.
“I am sad that this has happened, but I believe that everything is in God’s timing and that my return to MLB will happen in His perfect plan and timing for me,” Puig wrote. “When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome.
“I would have never believed looking in the mirror that I had COVID-19. I urge everyone to take this pandemic seriously, this can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete. Wear a mask, social distance and follow your local protocols. Please take care of yourselves. I will see you all very soon when I return to play ball.”
The 29-year-old Puig batted .267 with a .327 on-base percentage, .458 slugging percentage, .785 OPS, 24 homers, 30 doubles, two triples and 84 RBIs in 149 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians during 2020.
Jon Heyman mentioned on MLB Network earlier this month that the Red Sox could possibly sign Puig. Then, days ago, he was rumored to be signing with the Braves.