Yasiel Puig — who was a potential Boston Red Sox free agent target — will sign with the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported. Puig still must pass a physical before the deal is done.
The 29-year-old batted .267 with a .327 on-base percentage, .458 slugging percentage, .785 OPS, 24 homers, 30 doubles, two triples and 84 RBIs in 149 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians during 2019. Puig played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013-18 before being traded to the Reds. Jon Heyman mentioned on MLB Network earlier this month that the Red Sox could possibly sign Puig. Puig has a career .277 batting average, .348 on-base percentage, .475 slugging percentage, .823 OPS, 132 home runs, 159 doubles and 21 triples in seven seasons (861 games).
Jeter Downs is now a Red Sox prospect. Boston acquired him in February as part of the Mookie Betts trade.