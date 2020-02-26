DUNEDIN, Fla. — As he left Yankees camp to have tests on his right forearm, Luis Severino’s parting words sounded like a lament.
“I just want to pitch,” Severino said on Friday.
On Tuesday, Severino learned he would require season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Now, the right-hander is looking at a return sometime during the 2021 season, while the Yankees sort through other rotation options.
And, yes, they’ve got that deja vu-all-over-again feeling — to repeat a Yogi Berra phrase — after putting an MLB record 30 different players on the injury list in 2019. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced during Tuesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays exhibition game that Severino needed Tommy John surgery, following two days of tests in New York.
“His plans are to have it done as soon as possible,” Cashman said. “He’s obviously contemplating the doctors and who to do it with. So, he’s still working through the process.”