BOSTON — Nick Pivetta spent the first five innings of Tuesday’s doubleheader carving up the Yankees, but Game 1 unraveled for the Red Sox starter in the sixth frame.
Pivetta, protecting a 2-0 lead, began the inning by hitting Everson Pereira and allowing a single to Kyle Higashioka. DJ LeMahieu, who got uncharacteristically angry after an earlier strikeout, then drove in the Yankees’ first run with a double. Gleyber Torres followed up with a two-run single.
The sudden burst of offense paved the way for a 3-2 Yankees Game 1 win at Fenway Park. It also spoiled Pivetta’s day after he struck out 10 over 5.1 innings.
Meanwhile, the rookie tandem of Randy Vásquez and Jhony Brito — who aren’t as built up as they were earlier this season — got the job done for the Yankees on the mound. Vásquez, who started the contest, threw 60 pitches over 3.2 innings. The righty allowed two earned runs, which came on a Rafael Devers homer and a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Brito, another righty, then held the Red Sox scoreless over 2.1 innings. He and Vásquez each limited Boston to three hits while combining for two walks and five strikeouts.
While the Red Sox couldn’t capitalize on that bases-loaded situation at the end of Game 1, the Yankees failed to score with the bags juiced and nobody out in the first inning of Game 2.
That wasted opportunity and Ceddanne Rafaela’s leadoff home run off Carlos Rodón made it seem like the Yankees were destined for a doubleheader split. But Rodón and the Bombers overcame the poor Game 2 start and won, 4-1.
Rodón, primarily a fastball-slider guy who leaned on his entire arsenal more than usual, didn’t permit another run after the dinger. While he walked four and served up some hard contact, he also struck out nine, a season-high, while throwing 93 pitches over five innings.
