NEW YORK — After two months of not understanding why he was missing pitches, Anthony Rizzo is going on the injured list.
The Yankees placed the first baseman on the 10-day IL with post-concussion syndrome on Thursday and recalled Oswaldo Cabrera to take Rizzo’s place. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called the move the result of a “likely concussion,” while a team spokesperson said doctors said Rizzo suffered from “a concussion cascading.”
Rizzo will be shut down, according to Boone. The veteran will be treated with supplements and visual and video exercises. Rizzo will be evaluated “week to week,” according to Boone. He’s able to participate in physical activity, but Rizzo will avoid baseball activities for a few days.
The Yankees and doctors believe Rizzo’s condition stems from a May 28 collision at first base with the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., though Boone couldn’t say that that was the definitive cause. Boone said Rizzo went through Major League Baseball’s standardized testing when the collision happened and in the days that followed to rule out a concussion.
“The baseline for that was fine,” Rizzo said of the tests in May. “There were really no symptoms. It’s not like I had headaches after that. It’s not like I was really losing memory afterwards or anything like that. We went through those plans and I think the training staff handled it very well and respectfully.
“The neurologist said that these things cascade afterwards where you maybe don’t initially feel it. Every concussion is different, so you don’t feel the initial blow, but what happens is your brain starts cascading. I guess that’s what happened. Waking up, the way I’d describe it is you go to bed sober and you wake up a little hungover. When that happens, I’m like, ‘That doesn’t seem normal.’ ”
The Yankees replaced Rizzo on their 26-man roster by recalling infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A.
