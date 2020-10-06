SAN DIEGO — On Monday night, the N.Y. Yankees’ confidence was on wide display during a 9-3 Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at neutral site Petco Park.
The No. 5 seed Yankees smashed three home runs off lefty starter Blake Snell, while ace Gerrit Cole (six innings) finished strong against the top-seeded Rays.
With the Yankees clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth, Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam broke things open during a five-run inning off reliever John Curtiss.
And the party was on.
“I think we’re getting back to that Mojo and it’s huge,” Yankees first baseman Luke Voit said before the series began. “We’re clicking at the right time.”
On cue, the Yankees established a new franchise mark with at least three homers in three straight postseason games, one game shy of Tampa Bay’s MLB record of four games set in the 2008 AL Championship Series.
Back in the lineup for the first time since Sept. 26, Clint Frazier belted a long, solo homer in the third.
Fifth-inning solo shots by Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead, forging a path that led to their third straight win this postseason.