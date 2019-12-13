The Yankees got a bargain last year when they signed Brett Gardner to a reduced contract and brought him back as a fourth outfielder and veteran presences to help a young clubhouse. With injuries to Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, it worked out that the 36-year-old was their most consistent outfielder.
And now, with Hicks missing the start of the season and Gardner producing last year, the Yankees will pay to bring him back for 2020.
The Yankees and Brett Gardner agreed to a deal worth $12.5 million for 2020 and an option for 2021 that would pay him $10 million, a source confirmed on Thursday, the final day of the annual MLB Winter Meetings.