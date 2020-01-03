NEW YORK — Domingo German will not be available to pitch for the Yankees until June. The right-hander has accepted a suspension of 81 games under MLB and the union’s Joint Domestic Violence policy after an investigation by the league spurred last September. The suspension is retroactive to when he went on administrative leave, meaning he will serve a 63-game suspension this season.
German was placed on leave Sept. 19 following an allegation of domestic violence, so he is credited for serving the suspension on the nine final regular-season games and nine postseason games the Yankees played. German also will make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence, according to an MLB statement. As part of the policy, German will also have to undergo treatment and evaluation supervised by the Joint Policy Board.
The 27-year old was alleged to have had a physical altercation with Mara Vega, his girlfriend and mother of his two children, last year at or after an event honoring teammate CC Sabathia. The incident, which was reported to the league by a third party, was enough that the Yankees were confident at the time of his suspension that German was done for the season and was likely facing a “significant,” suspension in the 2020 season.
Last month at the Winter Meetings, Yankees GM Brian Cashman deferred comment as he had since the news broke. Thursday, the team issued a statement that said it supported the suspension and there would be no further comment from the team.