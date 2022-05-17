As Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate in the eighth inning late Monday night at Fenway Park — with most of the crowd dispersed after a long rain delay — a chant could be heard loud and clear from the hundreds that remained.
“Re-sign Xander!” they chanted over and over again.
Then, the Red Sox’ shortstop granted them some affirmation of their wish.
Bogaerts proceeded to hammer a fastball from Houston reliever Hector Neris, a two-run homer to Lansdowne Street that was an important swing in the Red Sox’ 6-3 victory over the AL West-leading Astros to open a three-game set, which was interrupted by a one-hour, 38-minute rain delay in the sixth inning.
“I heard it,” Bogaerts said of the chants. “If I’d have struck out, it wouldn’t help my cause.”
For a Red Sox team that has routinely bottled leads in the ninth inning, it was more than enough breathing room for a teetering bullpen. Hansel Robles gave up a leadoff single but bounced back to earn his second save of the season and first since April 13. The Red Sox (14-21) moved out of last place in the AL East with the victory.
After Trevor Story brought the Red Sox back with a game-tying homer in the seventh, their heavy hitters brought them to the finish line. J.D. Martinez continued his torrid stretch on a night he had already extended his hitting streak to 17 games, hitting a double that brought home Kiké Hernandez for the go-ahead run, before Bogaerts blasted his third homer of the season, which was a critical one.
For all of the Red Sox’ offensive shortcomings through the first 35 games, they’ve consistently been able to rely on Martinez and Bogaerts. The former — who missed time with an adductor injury — has reached base in every game he’s played in this season, while the latter remains among the league’s batting leaders. It’s fair to wonder where the Red Sox would be without them.
“It’s been important since ‘18,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Those guys in the middle of the lineup, they do what they do. Remember early in the season, Xander was chasing a lot of pitches and made an adjustment and he took off. J.D., obviously he’s been hurt a little bit. We missed him on the road trip and he’s very important to what we’re trying to accomplish. …
“Everybody knows who they are. Nothing has changed since spring training. We’re still a good team. We’ve got guys, they do that on a nightly basis. Everybody else has to contribute but there are certain guys there that have done it their whole careers.”
Especially Bogaerts, who is trying to block out the outside noise of this potentially being his last season in Boston as he can opt out of his contract at the end of the year. With so few left in the ballpark for his at-bat in the eighth, though, it was hard for him not to hear the chants and feel loved.
“You always feel the love and appreciation around here,” he said. “Just coming up through the system and being here for a long time to this point, it’s been fun. A game that got a lot of rain, you don’t even know how many people are going to be sticking around and seeing if the game is going to go ahead. I heard it. I just told myself, ‘Listen, brother, just don’t strike out.’”
Other takeaways from Monday’s win:
Story heard the boos in the Red Sox’ last homestand as his struggles continued through the first month, but he came back to Fenway with a strong performance in his return. He made a terrific defensive play in the third — ranging to his left and diving for an Alex Bregman grounder before throwing him out from his knees — before the crucial seventh-inning homer.
The Red Sox had just lost the lead when Matt Barnes gave up a go-ahead RBI single to Jose Altuve, but Story answered right away with his biggest hit yet with the Red Sox.
“It felt great, to kind of get that first one out of the way at home,” Story said. “That was obviously a great feeling and just in the spot that it came was pretty special.”
It was a jolt the Red Sox’ lineup needed.
“That was probably one of our biggest swings, definitely, of the season,” Bogaerts said. “Just us getting back in the game with one swing was better than trying to get some guys on and hoping something would happen.”
Story has now hit two homers in his last 17 at-bats following a career-high 111 at-bats without one.
“He’s been swinging the bat well,” Cora said.
Matt Strahm continued to be the Red Sox’ most reliable reliever on a night they desperately needed him.
A day after they pitched a bullpen game, the rain delay complicated matters. John Schreiber, who’s become one of Cora’s go-to arms, came in and recorded a strikeout to end the sixth but was unable to return after the lengthy delay. When they returned, Barnes allowed the go-ahead run before Cora turned to Strahm. He hit Michael Brantley with a pitch but responded with back-to-back strikeouts of Bregman and Yordan Alvarez to keep it a one-run game, then pitched a shutout eighth to keep the game tied.
“We get the rain delay, right? And we have the guy who’s going to go out again and we can’t use John the next inning so we’re scrambling,” Cora said. “We’re behind. We were very short because of the rain delay. And he came in and did an amazing job. He’s been doing it since Day One.”