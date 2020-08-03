Xander Bogaerts recorded four hits, including belting two home runs, against the New York Yankees on Sunday night.
But Red Sox setup man Matt Barnes blew a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning and New York capped off a three-game series sweep with a 9-7 victory over Boston at Yankee Stadium.
Barnes got two quick outs to begin the eighth inning. But he walked No. 9 hitter Mike Tauchman, who then stole second base and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single to center field. Aaron Judge then followed with a 468-foot, 107.4-mph two run homer.
Barnes has allowed 15 runs in 12 innings (11.25 ERA) over 14 career appearances at Yankee Stadium.
Boston dropped to 3-7. The Yankees improved to 7-1.
Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 2-0 in the first inning with a 99.8-mph, 386-foot home run to right-center field.
His RBI single to left field in the third inning put Boston ahead 4-3. His 105.9-mph, 437-foot home run to left-center field in the fifth inning put Boston ahead 6-5.
The star shortstop also doubled during the eighth inning. He’s 8-for-15 (.533) with two homers and two doubles in his past four games.
Rafael Devers — hitting second in the batting order for the first time this season — also had a strong day both offensively and defensively. Devers’ single in the third tied the game 3-3.
Devers also homered to right-center field to put Boston ahead 7-6 in the seventh inning. Devers’ blast went 427 feet with a 106.5 mph exit velocity.
Devers made two nice plays at third base, including a tremendous diving play on Aaron Judge’s 92.8 mph ground ball down the third base line in the fourth inning.