LOS ANGELES — The odds of Wyndham Clark winning the U.S. Open were as long as the shin-deep fescue surrounding the Los Angeles Country Club bunkers.
Clark had just one PGA Tour win under his belt, and this was only his seventh appearance in a major.
Hot on his heels was Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and crowd favorite whose only hiccup Sunday was a bogey on No.14.
As for Clark, he notched his first PGA Tour win last month at the Wells Fargo Championship. Surely, the newcomer’s knees would be knocking down the stretch.
But Clark, who once almost gave up the game because of the heartache of losing his mother to cancer, steadied himself after a wobbly stretch on the back nine and parred the final two holes to hold on for the victory.
“I feel like I belong on this stage, and even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world,” said Clark, 29, who shot an even-par 70 to beat McIlroy by one stroke. “I felt like I’ve shown that this year.”
Clark sealed the victory with a one-foot putt, the 18th green ringed by wall-to-wall fans — including McIlroy backers who had warmed to him — and a sea of raised cellphones.
This was the most undeterred Clark since Griswold.
Like Clark and McIlroy, No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler shot a 70 in the June gloom to finish in third place at seven under, three strokes behind Clark.
The nine-year drought continues for McIlroy, who won four majors early in his career but since is 0 for 33 despite finishing in the top 10 in 19 of those.
“I’m getting closer,” said McIlroy, who was similarly solid but not spectacular on Sunday at St. Andrews last summer, finishing third in the British Open. “The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it’s going to happen for me.”
Whereas McIlroy was even-keeled, Clark was as up and down as the undulating North Course. After a birdie on the par-five 14th, for instance, he became the only player on the day to bogey the short par-three 15th.
McIlroy cut the lead to one shot with two to play, but both players parred the final two holes.
Rickie Fowler, still in search of his first major win, began the day tied for the lead with Clark but slowly slid backward, shooting a 75 in the final round to finish in a three-way tie for fifth at five under.
Clark played the final round with Fowler, a fan favorite from Murrieta.
“Rickie had some of the most pressure being a California boy and everyone wanted him probably more than anyone,” said Clark, who played a little mind trick on himself when he heard those cheers for Fowler.
“My mental coach, Julie, told me, ‘Every time you hear someone chant “Rickie,” think of your goals and get cocky and go show them who you are.’ I did that. It was like 100-plus times today I reminded myself of the goals.
“Now maybe they’ll be chanting my name in the future.”
